Uprooted trees damage two houses

Villagers clearing the debris.

MIRI: Uprooted trees hit two houses at Kampung Pintasan in Tiris, Bekenu near here yesterday.

Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus said the uprooted trees caused massive damage to one of the houses and minor damage to the other.

“Both house owners, single mothers, are now putting up with their relatives while waiting for the rebuilding of the seriously damaged house and repairing of the other house.

“A temporary house will be built on ‘gotong royong’ (work party) basis by the villagers,” said Rosey, who is also Bekenu assemblywoman, when visiting the site.

She handed over some assistance to those affected by the incident and commended the villagers for immediately clearing the debris and helping to rebuild and repair both houses voluntarily.

“Due to unpredicted weather pattern with frequent rain, those living in low-lying areas must be vigilant and keep watch on the changes in the environment.

“Be prepared for any eventuality. Thank goodness that there were no casualties in the incident,” she added.