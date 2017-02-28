Court 

April 21 set as trial date for man accused of rioting, committing mischief

KUCHING: The Magistrates Court here has fixed April 21 as the trial date for a 35-year-old man charged with rioting and committing mischief.

Osman Omar, who appeared before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi yesterday, was released on a RM1,500 bail with one local surety.

His case is also set for a pre-trial case management this March 1.

For the first charge, Osman is accused of taking part in a riot in front of a laundry mart at Mile 4 of Jalan Penrissen here early Jan 26 this year.

Under Section 148 of Penal Code, he could face an imprisonment term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

For the second charge, Osman is accused of causing damage on a car at the same time, date and venue.

This charged is framed under Section 427 of Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment term of not less than a year and not more than five years, or a fine, or both.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Zubaidah maintained this April 4 as the trial date for a youth charged with disposing of a stolen property – in this case, a laptop computer.

Mohamad Hafizzudin Abdul Kadir, 21, will undergo trial under Section 414 of Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment term that may extend to seven years or a fine, or both.

Hafizzudin is accused of selling the computer, believed to be a stolen item, to a shop at Wisma Saberkas here at 12.47pm on Jan 19 this year.

He was released on extended bail.

