CMA offers higher income potential for rubber tappers – Uggah

KUCHING: The usage of rubber for Rubberised Pavement- Cuplump Modified Asphalt (CMA) in road construction in the country would help rubber tappers to have higher and more sustainable income in the near future, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said he was excited about the new technology and would be meeting with Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof soon for more details on how local rubber could be utilised.

“We are excited about the potential of CMA. As a rubber producing state, this will augur well for our rubber tappers as it can help them to have a higher and more sustainable income.

“If the usage of CMA can be archived soon, it can help our rubber tappers who are mostly farmers to achieve high income by 2020,” Uggah told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

Uggah who is also the Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economys pointed out that the state government has set a target of farmers having a monthly income of RM4,000 by 2020 through diversifying their agriculture activities which includes livestock rearing and vegetable farming.

Uggah said most of the rubber produced in Malaysia is currently for export.

He was commenting on a news report which quoted Fadillah as saying that the construction of roads using CMA not only would increase the roads’ technicality and durability but also help the country’s rubber industry.

Fadillah said it will contribute towards increasing the income of rubber tappers in the country which before this suffered from low rubber prices.

“The cost of building roads using rubberised asphalt is slightly higher but in the long run, there will be savings in terms of maintenance.

“By using this, hopefully we can maintain rubber prices and help the rubber tappers in increasing their income besides improving the technicality and durability of the road,” Fadillah told a conference after chairing the Sarawak Bumiputera Economic Council Special Committee meeting here on Sunday.

Fadillah added that the Public Works Department (PWD) had signed an agreement last year with Malaysia Rubber Board that had conducted research on road construction technology using CMA compared to using recycled tyres before this.

He said PWD had conducted pilot projects using CMA at three sites this year, namely Lane FT010, Jalan Gemas-Rompin in Negeri Sembilan; Lane 4, Jalan Gerik-Kupang in Kedah; and Lane FT002, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan in Pahang.

Based on the results of the pilot projects, Fadillah said improvement was done on the CMA design mix and would be implemented at the Central Spine Road Project involving road construction from Kota Bharu to Kuala Krai in Kelantan under Package 1B, Pasir Hor to Kadok, Kota Bharu which is expected to be implemented in April this year.

“From the performance that was obtained from the study that was conducted, the pilot project that has been identified is the reconstruction of Yong Peng Federal road to Segamat FT-001.

The length of the road proposed is 20km (four lanes x 5km length) with the estimated cost of RM92.3 million,” he said, adding that that cost for the usage of CMA is RM53.60 per square metre versus RM29.90 per square metre for the usage of conventional asphalt.