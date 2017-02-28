CMS earnings below expectations, but future forecast remains intact

KUCHING: Despite Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd’s (CMS) financial year 2016 (FY16) earnings coming in below expectations, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) affirmed that CMS’ financial year ended 2017 (FYE17)/FYE18 earnings forecasts remained intact.

As per the group’s interim financial report posted on Bursa Malaysia, CMS’ profit for the 12 months period ended December 31, 2016 amounted to RM217.31 million, compared to the previous year’s RM304.6 million.

According to MIDF Research, CMS’ FY16 profit after tax and non-controlling interest (PATANCI) fell below expectations at RM209.8 million compared with the preceding period.

“However, its FY16 earnings came in mixed; lower than our estimate but higher than consensus’ registering 81 per cent of ours and 124.1 per cent consensus’ of full year forecast respectively,” the research arm said.

The deviation from MIDF Research’sforecast of RM259 million compared to FY16’s earnings amounted to RM49.2 million (down 18.9 per cent) was attributed to the research arm’s higher estimates of progress billing for Pan Borneo works and cement sales.

MIDF Research noted that insipid FY16 results were attributable to decline in revenue from all three major segments of construction, cement and roadworks.

The research arm recalled that CMS (JV Binapuri) won the Sungai Awik-Bintagor package of the Pan Borneo Highway project for a period of 48-months starting from July, 2016.

“Hence, we are not overly concerned with the current results as the project is still at its infancy,” the research arm said. “Furthermore, developments in the state of Sarawak are still on-going progressively albeit a change in the state’s political leadership.”

Having said that, MIDF Research maintained its forecasts for FYE17/FYE18.

While FY16 earnings dropped against FY15, MIDF Research believed CMS’ quarterly earnings of RM130.2 million illustrated a dint of rising profitability.

With this in mind, the research arm reckoned it was premature to revisit its earnings assumptions.

MIDF Research highlighted that the slight decline in revenue for CMS’ cement segment of RM563 million and the improvement of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of RM105.3 million elucidated cyclical impact of cement demand but tapered by the acumen of management’s cost reduction by managing plant capacity.

“Meanwhile property development’s surprising revenue of RM23.5 million is relieving as it provides clarity in the direction of the segment which has been very weak for the past quarters,” the research arm said.

To sum it up, the research arm reckoned that CMS will be able to comfort a ‘hard landing’. Hence, MIDF Research maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation with a target price of RM4.62 per share.