LIMBANG: Police arrested a local man suspected of canvassing bets for illegal lottery here on Sunday.

The male suspect was arrested at a back lane in town around 3.14pm during the ‘Ops Dadu’ operation.

Limbang OCPD Supt Bukhori Saffai confirmed the arrest and said police seized RM100 cash, a handphone and other items suspected to be used for illegal lottery operation from the man.

The case is investigated under Section 4A (a) of Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.