Sarawak 

Flooding: 12 schools closed yesterday

Antonia Chiam, reporters@theborneopost.com
Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang (left) visiting the flood victims in Medamit relief centre.

KUCHING: A total of 12 schools in the state were closed yesterday due to flooding, the State Disaster Management Committee disclosed.

A spokesperson for the committee further informed that 390 persons from 121 families in Limbang were placed at Dewan Medamit, which had been turned into an evacuation centre.

Earlier in the day, Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah told a press conference that out of the 12 schools affected by flood, based on information received at 8am, only eight were closed.

The schools are SK Long Bemang, Baram; SK Long Panai, Baram; SK Long Atip, Baram; SK Long Sobeng, Baram; SK Long Loyang, Baram; SK Rumah Ranggong, Subis; SK Ukong, Limbang; SK Ng Medamit, Limbang; SK Long Luteng, Baram; SK Batu Bungan, Baram; SK Sg Seputi, Miri; and SK Kuala Kenyana, Mukah.

The closure affected 1,127 pupils, 168 teachers and 81 non-teaching staff.

The situation was made worse by the king tide and incessant rain.

