Grandmother, 3 grandchildren escape fiery death

KUCHING: A neighbour’s shout saved a grandmother and her three grandchildren from meeting a fiery end at their residence at Kampung Pinang Jawa here yesterday.

The incident which occurred around 2pm damaged three cars and three motorcycles belonging to the victims’ family.

When met by reporters at the scene, Piot Hamden, 53, said her neighbour saw smoke billowing from a window on the ground floor as the flames engulfed the house.

“I was babysitting my grandchildren aged one, five and six-years-old when I heard our neighbour shouting‘fire!’

“At the same time, I saw there was thick smoke billowing from the ground floor and I immediately reached for them before running out from the house through the kitchen door,” she said.

She had initially thought that the smoke was from a fire within the compound.

She said that there was nothing she could salvage as her only concern was the safety of the children.

Wan Teridi Wan Ali, 62, who alerted the victims, said that he was in the kitchen when he sensed something was amiss after he caught the whiff of smoke.

He went out to check and spotted clothes hanging on the balcony already on fire.

He told his son to alert the Fire and Rescue Department for help, and he rushed to get a water hose in an effort to put out the fire but to no avail.

Petra Jaya Fire and Rescue Department chief Muhd Mira Dzalmira Miraj said they received a distress call around 2.29pm, following which 23 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

They were also assisted by firemen from Padungan and Batu Lintang firestations.

Meanwhile Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Petra Jaya MP, and Tupong assemblyman Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman were present at the scene to hand over contributions as well as to provide support to the victims.

In a separate incident, fire damaged a house at Kampung Lintang on Sunday night, leaving a family homeless and suffering property losses.

Firemen were despatched to the scene to put out the fire at around 8.45pm.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fires and the losses are being investigated for both cases.