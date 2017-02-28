Sarawak 

Indonesian nabbed with five straws of Syabu

Five straws containing Syabu confiscated from the suspect.

BINTULU: Police detained an Indonesian man and seized 2.5gms of Syabu during an operation at Jalan Masjid yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zailanni Amit said the 33-year-old man, who was acting suspiciously, was nabbed by a police team around 11am.

He said upon inspection, the police found five straws containing a crystal-clear substance believed to be Syabu in a pocket of his jeans.

Initial investigation revealed he obtained the drug supply from an Indonesian man only known as Budi or Boy at the Suai-Niah junction.

Zailanni said the suspect, who also tested positive for drugs, was remanded to assist in investigation of the case under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

