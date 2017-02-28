Sarawak 

Julaihi: Govt strives to include rural folk in mainstream devt

Jacob Achoi, reporters@theborneopost.com
Julaihi (fourth right) listens to a Primary Four pupil reading out loud a The Borneo Post article from her laptop computer. On the assistant minister’s right is Ari.

SEBUYAU: The rural transformation programmes will continue under Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

This is because the government wants to bring the rural community into the mainstream development, says Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Coastal Areas) and Fisheries Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

According to him, it is vital to transform the rural areas for the better – both in terms of physical development and human capital.

“We (government) want the rural community to be part of the mainstream development and at the same time, for them to contribute towards the state’s human capital,” he said at an event in SK Tungkah Melayu here on Sunday.

Julaihi, who is also Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) and Sebuyau assemblyman, believed that the rural folk had the ability to contribute towards fulfilling the needs of the state’s human capital.

On another matter, Julaihi was glad to see the viability of the News in Education (NIE) programme, which was mooted by him, in the constituency.

Under NIE, schools are given free copies of The Borneo Post to help the schoolchildren improve their proficiency in the English language.

Julaihi said he decided to utilise his allocation for this programme, knowing the importance of English as a universal language.

“While Bahasa Malaysia continues as our national language, having proficiency  in English is important. As such, I decided to use my allocation to give away copies

(of The Borneo Post) to all schools with the hope that this would help improve the (command of the English) language (among schoolchildren),” he said, adding that the NIE would continue till the end of the year.

“I hope that the teachers and schoolchildren would make full use of this facility.”

Later, Julaihi approved a RM30,000 grant for SK Tungkah Melayu parents-teachers association (PTA).

Meanwhile, the school’s headmaster Asri Om concurred with Julaihi on the benefits of the NIE to his pupils.

“Following the programme, the school achieved 95 per cent passing-rate in English (understanding examination) last year,” he said.

