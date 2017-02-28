Learn more about Australian education at the ABC booth

KUCHING: Those visiting the Australian Business Centre (ABC) booth during the eighth edition of the Borneo Post International education Fair (BPIEF) here stand to receive gifts.

The annual fair will take place at Vivacity Megamall on March 11 and 12, running from 10am to 7pm daily.

The BPIEF 2017 will have about 55 exhibitors, with 75 booths confirmed and expect a turnout of 8,000 visitors.

On ABC, it is a representative of highly-regarded Australian institutions such as the esteemed ‘Group of Eight’ that includes the Australian National University, University of Queensland and University of Adelaide.

For more than 10 years, the centre has been providing free professional advice and support to both students and parents.

“Students will be guided from the decision-making of choosing the right courses, applications, scholarship applications, accommodation, obtaining student’s visa as well as pre-departure briefing – all these services are provided for free.

“The Australia Education system offers over 12,000 courses that are recognised internationally and are of world-class standards,” ABC said.

The Australian education offers a dynamic environment and promises an unforgettable experience. International students have the opportunity to pursue a unique kind of education – a learning style that encourages innovative, creative, independent thinking.

“Students will solve problems, interact with others and develop presentation skills with confidence and horn their writing skills for their future careers. Students are also given opportunities to excel in sports and arts.

“Furthermore, Australian institutions that approach vocational and technical education are now recognised as among the best and most innovative in the world. This has played an important role in Australia’s economic performance, by greatly increasing the skill of workers and contributing to

improved productivity,” ABC said.

Not only does Australia offer quality education, it also delivers practical and career-oriented training to equip graduates with the right skills demanded by employers.

“Students enjoy a safe, comfortable and multicultural study environment. Affordable living expenses and reasonable tuition rates ensure that top level education need not be beyond student’s reach.”

Interested students are advised to bring along their forecast and school results to apply during BPIEF 207.

For more information about studying in Australia, visit ABC office on the first floor of Lot 2067, Jalan Utama / off Jalan Pending here (opposite Telekom Pending), call 082-483888 / 483999, or email to abcstaff@netinc.net.my.