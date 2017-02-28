MBKS mulls court action against those doing illegal extensions on business premises

KUCHING: Kuching City South Council (MBKS) may consider bringing to court the errant owners who continue to disregard the call against the illegal extensions on their business premises.

Kuching South Mayor Dato James Chan said MBKS kept on reminding property owners against this but the problem was still very serious not only here, but also everywhere.

“We have the by-laws to tackle this issue, but we prefer a more friendly approach with the aim of finding an amicable solution.

“I think it’s time for us to act tough now; let the court decide the judgment, which could create the precedent for future cases,” he told reporters after chairing MBKS full meeting here yesterday.

Chan said so far, MBKS had not brought anyone to court for such an offence.

He acknowledged that the construction of extensions without permission from local authorities was a longstanding issue and therefore, MBKS felt it was time to put a stop to the open violation.

Chan said all this while, whenever the property owners were required to dismantle the illegal structures, MBKS would give them a grace period of one month to do so.

In cases where they refused to do so, the structures would be torn down – normally against the will of the property owners but even then, this would be the last resort on MBKS’ part.

“The council would always try to avoid this, as we strive to resolve every problem in a friendly manner,” he said.

Chan said the property owners must not only think about themselves, but also that of others.

“The illegal extension is not only a disturbance to the public, but probably to their customers as well,” he said.