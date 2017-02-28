Medan appointed new CEO of Bintulu Port effective March 1

KUCHING: Dato Mohammad Medan Abdullah has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd (Bintulu Port) to replace the outgoing CEO Dato Mior Ahmad Baiti whose contract expires on March 1.

Bintulu Port in a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday said Medan has extensive experience of more than 30 years in the oil and gas industry.

The company observed that he has previously held various positions in major corporations including managing director of Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore Pte Ltd, managing director or CEO of Malaysia LNG Group of Companies, General Counsel of Petronas Upstream Business sector.

Besides that, Bintulu Port noted Medan was an executive assistant to the President or CEO of Petronas and also senior general manager of Group Supply Chain Management Petronas and chairman and director of several Petronas companies.

On his qualifications, Medan graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Laws degree (Hons) (LLB) from the University of Malaya.

Medan has also graduated from The Wharton School, Advance Management Programme, University of Pennsylvania, US in July 2007 adding that he has also attended a Senior Management Programme by one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business school, INSEAD.

Medan previously studied in SRK Bario, SMK Bario, SMK Marudi and Kolej Tun Dato Tuanku Hj Bujang in Miri.

At present, he is an independent non-executive director for Handal Resources Bhd.