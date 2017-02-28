Riam Kiwa dam expected to be realized soon

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: Communities living along the river basin area (DAS) of Riam Kiwa in Banjar District expected dam to be realized soon, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“Residents who live around and along the river basin area of Riam Kiwa expressed their hope when I was in a recess in the Astambul Sub-district, last week,” said legislator H Pribadi Heru Jaya in Banjarmasin, Monday.

The expectation, according to legislator who have constituent in Banjar district, is quite reasonable to control flooding in the DAS area.

Because floods almost every year hit Riam Kiwa not only have an impact on paddy crops, but also other businesses so it is quite disturbing local economies.

Riam Kiwa river basin areas covers the sub-district of Sungai Pinang, Pengaron, Simpang Empat Pengaron, Matraman and Astambul.

He stated, as elected representative he is certainly going to fight or channeling the aspirations of people who wanted the reservoir.

“Indeed, the central government has been planning to build Riam Kiwa reservoir. It even included in the national strategic program (PSN) in the era of President Joko Widodo,” said the National Awakening Party (PKB) politician.

Besides as flood control, he added, the presence of reservoir is to support agriculture in general.

Therefore, it is reasonable also if the government to continue the development of Riam Kiwa reservoir that was a discourse in previous government, said Heru Pribadi.