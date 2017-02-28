Ronney Bukong to perform at BPIEF Talent Show-Off

KUCHING: Creative and armed with a powerful voice, Ronney Bukong has been singing from childhood, showcasing the best of his talent in various genres of music including R&B and soulful ballads.

Based in Kuching with four years of experience in musical showbiz, the talented and versatile Sarawakian will be performing during the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) Talent Show-Off to be held at Vivacity Megamall on March 11 and 12.

Ronney landed a spot in the Top 10 Finalists of ‘Starquest DAMA’, a singing competition organised by the Dayak Music Association (Dama) in 2013. He has been actively singing and performing since then.

“I have always been invited to sing at various local events, bars and lounges as well as weddings.

“Local Dayak or Iban songs are my forte. Recently, I performed as one of the opening acts at a huge local music award event, the Anugerah Muzik Dayak (AMD). That was the biggest highlight in my singing experience so far,” said the friendly Iban from Engkilili.

Other than performing at the 2017 AMD in front of the big names in the local music industry, Ronney’s design work was also nominated for and won the ‘Best Album Cover Artwork’ award at AMD in 2015.

“I also have a deep passion for arts and graphic design. Apart from singing, I am also actively running a freelance graphic design service under the name NAT Graphics—Nat is my nickname—where I do caricatures and write poetry,” said Ronney, who is also a marketing and communications executive at a local education hub.

He is looking forward to performing at BPIEF 2017 as he sees it as a huge privilege and great opportunity to showcase his talent.

“I always love singing and performing for a big crowd.

“I believe performing at BPIEF will give me a chance to introduce and expose myself and my talent to the public, especially to those who have yet to know and hear about me. I truly feel BPIEF is a great platform to do so,” he added.

To know more about Ronney and BPIEF, visit www.facebook.com/natgraphics and www.bpief.com