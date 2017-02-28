Sabah Water Dept graft case: 200 witnesses expected to testify in court

KOTA KINABALU: About 200 witnesses are expected to be called by the prosecution to testify in the trial of three persons, including the Water Department’s former director and his wife, who were charged with a total of 37 counts of money laundering at the ongoing trial at the Sessions Court here.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat fixed the trial dates (July 4 to 7, 25 to 28; Aug 8 to 11, 22 to 25) for Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 55, Fauziah Ag Piut, 52, and Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, 63 during a pre-trial case management today.

Deputy public prosecutor Husmaruddin Hussin told the court that relevant documents were served to the accused persons and were confirmed by their lawyers.

Meanwhile, counsel P.J. Perira, who represented Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah, requested for another pre-trial case management date in order to peruse the large amounts of documents involved.

On Dec 29 last year, Ag Mohd Tahir together with Fauziah and Lim pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to graft charges that included cash and bank savings of RM61.48 million, as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 and one charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

He and his wife were also jointly charged with two charges under Section 4(1)(b) of the Act and read together under Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section4 (1)(b) of the Act 2001 for similar offences.

The alleged offences were committed at the former Water Department director’s office here, Townhouse Graceville in Sembulan, OCBC, UOB, Bank Islam, CIMB, Bank Rakyat here, Puncak Luyang Condo here, Kingfisher Sulaman and PNB Tower in Kuala Lumpur between Oct 4 and Nov 4 last year.

Lim faces four charges under Section 4(1)(b) of the Act for a similar offence.

The court fixed another pre-trial case management date on May 4 this year.

Husmaruddin appeared together with DPP Farez Rahman while Perira represented his clients together with counsel Hairul Vaiyron.

Counsel Baldev Singh and Karpaljit Singh represented Lim, who was released on a bail of RM1 million.

Fauziah was also currently released on bail of RM1 million with a RM500,000 deposit while Ag Mohd Tahir was further detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.