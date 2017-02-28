Senior immigration officer, three others released unconditionally

IPOH: A senior immigration officer, two businessmen and a mechanic who were held to assist investigation into a graft case related to entertainment centres and massage parlours were released unconditionally yesterday.

Magistrate Suhaima Mohd Noor rejected Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin’s application for an extension of the remand order on the four, deciding that it had no merit.

The officer aged 57, businessmen both aged 30, and mechanic aged 26, were represented by counsel Dexter Mah and Ranjit Singh Sandhu.

Earlier, the DPP in her application submitted that the individuals’ mobile phones were with the Forensic Department.

She said investigations would be disrupted if the individuals were released as their mobile phones contained a lot of information.

However, Dexter argued that “the suspects had cooperated voluntarily in the investigation so there was no reason to extend their remand”.

“Bank accounts, the seized items and exhibits have all been handed to the investigation party. So there is no necessity to extend the remand on my clients,” he said.

Ranjit Singh said DPP’s reason that the investigation party did not have the passwords to access the suspects’ mobile phones was flimsy as it could always get them from the forensic department.

“The seized items cannot be accessed by the suspects as they are under the control of the investigation party,” he added.

The four who arrived at the courthouse at 9.45am, were remanded on Feb 23 for five days. — Bernama