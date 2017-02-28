Sime Darby proposes internal restructuring ahead of listing

KUALA LUMPUR: Sime Darby Bhd is proposing an internal restructuring following the group’s proposed listing of its plantation and property businesses on the main market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

“(The exercise) involves the restructuring of the group’s borrowings, transferring of certain assets, including land, within the group and capitalisation of inter-company loans,” the company said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday.

Following the proposed internal restructuring, the largest conglomerate in Malaysia also proposed the distribution of Sime Darby’s entire shareholding in Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd comprising 100 per cent ordinary shares in the latter.

It also included Sime Darby’s entire shareholding in Sime Darby Property Bhd comprising 100 per cent of the ordinary shares in the latter.

“With the proposals, there will be three separate and independent listed entities with distinct businesses with Sime Darby Plantation and Sime Darby Property to undertake the group’s current plantation and property businesses respectively,” it said.

Sime Darby would remain listed on the main market with businesses involving trading of motors and industrial; logistics; and other businesses comprising of healthcare, insurance, retail and other investments.

The proposed internal restructuring was meant to achieve the optimal capital structure for Sime Darby Plantation and Sime Darby Property, as well as, its trading and logistics businesses, after taking into consideration their respective financial position, cash flow generation capability and growth plans.

“The proposals are expected to instill organisational focus through more specific management mandates and accountability for each business entity, providing a clear and distinct platform for tailored performance management, business strategies and capital management initiatives,” Sime Darby said. — Bernama