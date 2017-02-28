Sarawak 

Stampin MP unperturbed by possibility of not being renominated in GE14

KUCHING: DAP’s Julian Tan remains unfazed over the possibility of the party to  introduce a new candidate for the Stampin parliamentary constituency in the next general election (GE14).

Rumour is rife that Kelvin Yii, special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP and state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, would be the candidate to replace Tan.

In this regard, Tan said he would leave the decision to the DAP leadership but added that he would like to see more young professionals and  talented individuals joining  the party.

“He (Yii) is young and in  DAP, we all work as a team. I  will follow the party’s decision.

“Whether I will be defending Stampin, this depends on the  party. For the time being,  I’m fulfilling my duty as the  MP for Stampin. We will  support any candidate fielded  by the party (for GE14),” the 39-year-old parliamentarian told reporters at the state  DAP headquarters here yesterday.

Asked to rate his performance since his election as MP in 2013, Tan said it was not for him to  assess himself but he  acknowledged having received comments of all kinds.

He admitted to receiving some critics whose expressed  disapproval had made him a more responsive elected representative.

Tan, an aerospace engineer by profession, said he viewed Stampin as a ‘grey area’ for the DAP following the delineation exercise last year – one that  he regarded as ‘an unfair  move’ in that many voters in Stampin were shifted to Bandar Kuching.

“There’s a reduction of  voters in Stampin after the delineation. However, I cannot give you the figure off-hand.”

Due to the delimitation,  Tan said Stampin could not  be ‘a safe seat for DAP’, but expressed his confidence that Bandar Kuching would remain  a ‘white area’ for the  opposition.

Asked whether the state DAP has had meetings to discuss preparations for GE14, he  said the party had been  conducting voter registration campaigns since the state  election last year.

“DAP has helped no less than 500 people to register as new  voters with the Election Commission.”

In the parliamentary polls in 2013, Tan defeated SUPP’s heavyweight Datuk Yong  Khoon Seng by a 18,670-majority after receiving 41,663 votes.

He faced a three-cornered  fight against Yong and Lina  Soo of State Reform Party Sarawak.

Based on 2013 figures, the total number of voters in Stampin  was 84,732.

