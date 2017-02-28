Stampin MP unperturbed by possibility of not being renominated in GE14

KUCHING: DAP’s Julian Tan remains unfazed over the possibility of the party to introduce a new candidate for the Stampin parliamentary constituency in the next general election (GE14).

Rumour is rife that Kelvin Yii, special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP and state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, would be the candidate to replace Tan.

In this regard, Tan said he would leave the decision to the DAP leadership but added that he would like to see more young professionals and talented individuals joining the party.

“He (Yii) is young and in DAP, we all work as a team. I will follow the party’s decision.

“Whether I will be defending Stampin, this depends on the party. For the time being, I’m fulfilling my duty as the MP for Stampin. We will support any candidate fielded by the party (for GE14),” the 39-year-old parliamentarian told reporters at the state DAP headquarters here yesterday.

Asked to rate his performance since his election as MP in 2013, Tan said it was not for him to assess himself but he acknowledged having received comments of all kinds.

He admitted to receiving some critics whose expressed disapproval had made him a more responsive elected representative.

Tan, an aerospace engineer by profession, said he viewed Stampin as a ‘grey area’ for the DAP following the delineation exercise last year – one that he regarded as ‘an unfair move’ in that many voters in Stampin were shifted to Bandar Kuching.

“There’s a reduction of voters in Stampin after the delineation. However, I cannot give you the figure off-hand.”

Due to the delimitation, Tan said Stampin could not be ‘a safe seat for DAP’, but expressed his confidence that Bandar Kuching would remain a ‘white area’ for the opposition.

Asked whether the state DAP has had meetings to discuss preparations for GE14, he said the party had been conducting voter registration campaigns since the state election last year.

“DAP has helped no less than 500 people to register as new voters with the Election Commission.”

In the parliamentary polls in 2013, Tan defeated SUPP’s heavyweight Datuk Yong Khoon Seng by a 18,670-majority after receiving 41,663 votes.

He faced a three-cornered fight against Yong and Lina Soo of State Reform Party Sarawak.

Based on 2013 figures, the total number of voters in Stampin was 84,732.