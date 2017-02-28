State schools record impressive increase in CGPA for STPM exams

KUCHING: Sarawak has shown a very satisfactory Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) result for 2016 as compared to 2015 , where its Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) increased from 2.48 in 2015 to 2.59.

In a press statement, state education director Rakayah Madon said that in 2016 a total of 5,290 candidates sat for STPM in Sarawak as compared with 5,466 candidates in 2015.

Of these, a total of 5,272 were from secondary schools while 18 were private candidates.

Overall, a total of 4,680 candidates obtained their STPM certificates in 2016 as compared with 4,861 candidates last year, showing an increase of 1.72 per cent.

Of the total candidates, 13 candidates passed in five subjects, 3,075 candidates passed in four subjects, 817 candidates passed in three subjects, 455 candidates passed in two subjects while 320 candidates passed in one subject.

In terms of individual achievements, a total of 58 candidates from government secondary schools in Sarawak achieved a maximum CGPA of 4.00 in 2016 compared to 18 in 2015.

This performance demonstrates the increasing number of candidates who obtained a maximum CGPA of 4.00 when compared to the performance in 2015 – an increase of 40 candidates, the statement read.

The top 10 schools in the state in terms of their STPM results are SMK Sacred Heart, Sibu (CGPA3:36), SMK Chung Hua, Sibu (CGPA3:17), SMK Tung Hua, Sibu (CGPA 3:07), SMK Sibu St Thomas, Kuching (CGPA 3:02), SMK Lanang, Sibu (CGPA 2:99), SMK Bandar Sibu, Sibu (CGPA2:98), SMK Jalan Oya, Sibu (CGPA 2:97), SMK Tarat, Samarahan (CGPA 2:97), SMK Methodist, Sibu(CGPA 2:93) and SMK Chung Hua, Miri (CGPA 2:91 ).