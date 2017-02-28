Talk on teaching as a career at BPIEF

KUCHING: A qualified Teaching English as Second Language (TESL) teacher will conduct a talk titled ‘Teaching as a Profession’ during the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) at Vivacity Megamall next month.

With 27 years of experience in teaching students of all ages and different ability levels, Vimala Devi Nadeson Murugaiah has gone from examination-driven to project-driven, from chalk-and-talk to activity-based, students-centred activities.

She aims to influence, motivate and inspire students to become self-directed learners and challenges them to adopt a critical approach towards their own learning. Her preferred teaching method is proficiency-based and task-based activities as well as co-operative learning structures in the target language incorporating more traditional teaching methods.

Through an integrated and holistic approach to learning, Vimala caters for the different learning needs, intelligence and styles of all students to maximise opportunities for learning, ensure relevancy and promote higher-order thinking. She has trained students in outskirt schools in choral speaking and debates right up to the state level.

Vimala has received a number of excellence service awards, including the ‘Anugerah Khas Ketua Menteri Bagi Guru Cemerlang Peringkat Sekolah Rendah Zon Tengah’ and ‘Guru Madani Akademik Sekolah Menengah’.

She has also represented the state in English Parliamentary-style debates for teachers, and represented Samarahan and Kuching Divisions in the State Public Speaking Competition for teachers and emerged as champion.

She has written English workbooks for primary schools and is often invited to adjudicate competitions of various sorts.

Vimala has held several posts including Division Resource Teacher, acting headmaster, assistant headmaster, head of the English Panel and facilitator for various courses, just to name a few.

She is one of the Excellent Teachers for English Language (Guru Cemerlang Bahasa Inggeris) in Sarawak. She is also the National-cum-State Technical Officer for various English language related competitions.

At BPIEF, she will share on her teaching experience to inspire the younger generation and students to plan their careers.

“The talk deals in a free, light and easy manner on why choose teaching as a profession.

“It will cover areas such as teaching as a journey of adventures, an insight on the many hats a teacher gets to wear, how a teacher creates all other professions and what keeps me in this profession,” Vimala said.

Apart from Vimala, BPIEF will also feature talks from other professionals and well-known personalities on various topics and subjects for the benefit of the youth and the general public.

Speakers include renowned fashion stylist, entrepreneur and Butik Impian Jackie founder Jackie Barahim; award-winning entrepreneur and founder of Salihin Chartered Accountants Salihin Abang; The Borneo Post business writer Rachel Lau; Malaysian Youth Parliament member Syed Nizamuddin Sayed Khassim; innovator and Koperasi Belia Inovatif Sarawak Berhad chairman Zaiwin Kassim; Sarawak Health Department senior assistant director Dr Dalvinder Singh; doctor, beauty queen and humanitarian Dr Esther Michael; REDfm English Radio Television Malaysia Sarawak (RTM Kuching) radio announcer and producer Syerifah Farah Wan Taha; first Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) graduate from the Sebob community and the only Sebob lecturer at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Dr Elexson Nillian; and engineer and travel agency executive director Ashweein Narayanan.

So, save the date in your calendar for the eighth edition of BPIEF this March 11 and 12.