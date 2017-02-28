Teacher feared drowned after falling off longboat

BINTULU: A 59-year-old primary school teacher is feared drowned after he fell overboard during a longboat journey from Punan Sama to SK Nanga Telawan along the Rajang River.

Michael Usat Emang of Rumah Punan Bah in Belaga is still missing after the 3.30pm incident on Sunday.

It is reported that Michael and his wife were on their way back after attending the wake for a relative who had passed away earlier.

Their longboat, however, struck a floating log upon reaching the Belaga section of the river – located about a five-hour drive from this town – of which the impact threw Michael off the vessel.

Upon receiving an alert from his wife, the longhouse residents and some school staff members immediately launched a searching operation to locate him, but to no avail.

According to Belaga police chief DSP Melay Tingom, his men received a missing person’s report which was lodged by Sarawak River Board assistant enforcer De Efflato Saging Laing later that day.

“Our SAR (search and rescue) team, comprising police personnel and members of Rela (People’s Volunteers Corps), commenced the search at 7.40am (yesterday),” he said.

The SAR operation was still running as at press time, reinforced by the members of the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department, Marine Police and Civil Defence Force who arrived at Belaga yesterday evening.