Teenage girl among duo caught for illegal lottery

MIRI: A teenage girl aged 17 and a 24-year-old male were arrested on Sunday for allegedly selling illegal lottery at two separate premises at South Yu Seng Road here.

A police team, which conducted the raid on the premises around 3.30pm, also seized RM2,325, two portable printers, three handphones, two calculators, two ball pens and six lottery tickets.

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat confirmed the arrest of the two and both would be investigated under Section 4A (a) of the Common Gaming

House Act 1953, which carries a fine of between RM20,000 RM200,000 or five years’ jail on conviction.