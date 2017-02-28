Sarawak 

Teenage girl among duo caught for illegal lottery

Among the items seized during a raid on illegal lottery premises.

Among the items seized during a raid on illegal lottery premises.

MIRI: A teenage girl aged 17 and a 24-year-old male were arrested on Sunday for allegedly selling illegal lottery at two separate premises at South Yu Seng Road here.

A police team, which conducted the raid on the premises around 3.30pm, also seized RM2,325, two portable printers, three handphones, two calculators, two ball pens and six lottery tickets.

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat confirmed the arrest of the two and both would be investigated under Section 4A (a) of the Common Gaming

House Act 1953, which carries a fine of between RM20,000 RM200,000 or five years’ jail on conviction.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of