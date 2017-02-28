Worst flood in recent years

Assemblyman says not less than 10,000 people in Telang Usan constituency affected by the deluge

MARUDI: The flood situation in Telang Usan is the worst in recent times, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said. Dennis made the remark after visiting some of the flood-hit areas in his constituency yesterday.

“Even my team’s journey was slowed down due to many parts of the roads connecting the villages being submerged. With determination to reach the flood victims, our team comprising Welfare Department from Miri, Civil Defence Force (JPAM), the police and army with food rations managed to reach the village of Long Wat at Sg Apoh, a village that has been affected for more than three days,” he said.

He pointed out that even villages on high grounds like Long Bedian in Apoh and Long Anyat in Patah were also hit by the flood.

Being in touch with the operations room at the Telang Usan District Office in Long Lama, Dennis said he constantly received updates from the village headmen. He thus urged the relevant authorities to be on high alert for any eventuality.

“The continuous rain all over Telang Usan is expected to make the situation worse. We pray to God and hope for the best,” he added.

Thus far, no evacuation of longhouse folk had been made because the villagers had moved to the upper floor of their longhouses, except for the pupils of SK Long Sobeng, Ulu Tinjar who had been moved to the longhouse because the water level had reached the roof of their school, Dennis said further. On the food aid provided by the government, he said it was only meant for flood victims stranded at the longhouses.

“Even if your house is under water but you are not at the village, please do not claim your share as we need to help our fellow longhouse folks. We know the aid is not enough or sufficient and I apologise for that,” he added.

He advised the people who have crops like paddy affected by the flood to make a report with their respective longhouse chiefs, who will in turn inform the Telang Usan district officer.

Dennis has estimated that this time not less than 10,000 people in Telang Usan constituency are affected by the flood.

Asked how he came to the estimate, he said: “You don’t count only houses submerged but also people who travel in the area affected by roads underwater, bridges that collapsed like in Long Kevuk, pupils and teachers who

can’t go to school due to the collapsed bridges and many more.”

“Two lifeline bridges at Kampung Penan Long Kevuk, which I have highlighted the need for a bailey bridge and the village bridge at SK Long Luteng, need immediate funds to get them repaired. I urge, therefore, and beg our YAB CM to step in to assist my people in this matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dennis disclosed the names of several villages that had made reports that their longhouses were affected by the flood.

He said they were Long Bedian, Long Ati, Long Tujang, Long Buang, Long Bemang, Long Loyang, Long Batan, Long Aton, Long Sobeng, Long Anyat, Long Luteng, Long Puak and Long Lama.

“I believe, due to telecommunication problem, headmen of some more longhouses have not made a report,” he lamented.