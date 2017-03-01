Sarawak 

18 primary schools closed due to floods in Sarawak

MIRI: The number of primary schools closed due to floods in Sarawak has increased to 18 and affecting 1,427 pupils as of 4pm yesterday.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat from Civil Defence Force, Major Ismail Mahedin said the closed schools were in Limbang, Miri, Bintulu and Saratok.

Yesterday morning 17 primary schools, involving 1,337 pupils, were closed due to the floods in the state.

He said the number of flood evacuees in Limbang remained at 413 people from 126 families.

“All of the victims from Asan Longhouse, Kampung Semena and Kampung Lubuk Lasas are placed at the relief centre at Mendamit Community Hall in Nanga Mendamit,” he said in a statement here yesterday. — Bernama

