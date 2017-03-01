Latest News World 

Barack, Michelle Obama sign bumper book deal: publisher

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wave to photographers at the White House on June 26, 2015 in Washington, DC - AFP/File

WASHINGTON: New York based publisher Penguin Random House has won the industry’s most coveted contract: a two-for-one deal to produce the memoirs of former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

“The company has acquired world publication rights for two books, to be written by President and Mrs Obama respectively,” the publisher said in a statement.

Bidding for the high-profile double book deal topped $60 million, a record sum for US presidential memoirs, according to the Financial Times.

