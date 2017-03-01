Case of mother slapping teacher postponed to March 8

NIBONG TEBAL: The Jawi Magistrate’s Court here today postponed the decision of a case in which a mother slapped a female teacher in school, to next Wednesday (March 8).

Magistrate Shamsol Azwa Martadza set the date to enable the prosecution to

submit written submissions.

On Feb 16, 2015, Tan Siow Yen, 34, was charged in court for injuring a female teacher by slapping her on the left cheek at SJKC Chong Kuang, Sungai Bakap here, at 5.15pm, Feb 2, 2015.

She was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of one year, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

During the court hearings, five prosecution witnesses were called to testify while the defence called two witnesses, including the accused.

DPP Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan prosecuted, while the accused was represented by Datuk Naran Singh. – Bernama