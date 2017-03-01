CIMB reports RM4.88 bln PBT for FY16

KUCHING: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (CIMB) yesterday reported a profit before tax (PBT) of RM4.88 billion for financial year 2016 (FY16).

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, the group’s FY16 operating income expanded 4.4 per cent with operating expenses remaining well under control.

This translated to an 8.6 per cent y-o-y improvement in pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) and a 4.5 per cent y-o-y improvement in the net profit to RM3.56 billion compared to the Business As Usual (BAU) FY15 net profit of RM3.41 billion.

The FY16 net earnings per share (EPS) stood at 41 sen with a net return on average equity (ROE) of 8.3 per cent.

The Group declared a second interim net dividend of 12 sen per share to be paid via cash or an optional Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (DRS).

For FY16, the total dividend amounted to 20 sen or RM1.76 billion, translating to a dividend payout ratio of 49.5 per cent of FY16 profits.

“We are pleased to report our highest ever revenue of RM16.07 billion and a 4.5 per cent y-o-y increase in net profit to RM3.56 billion, amidst a trying business environment in 2016.

“Across the group, our overhead expenses increased by only one per cent y-o-y, contributing to the encouraging cost-to-income ratio.

“The group’s balance sheet continued to strengthen with a commendable 8.7 per cent y-o-y growth in loans, with positive current account, savings account (CASA) momentum, particularly in CIMB Niaga.

“Our capital management efforts have strengthened our CET1 to 11.3 per cent from 10.3 per cent in 2015.

“We have declared a 12 sen second interim dividend, resulting in a 49.5 per cent payout ratio for FY16,” said CIMB group chief executive Tengku Dato’ Sri Zafrul Aziz.

Tengku Zafrul went on to highlight that CIMB’s best performing segment was Consumer, which contributed 46 per cent of PBT, with Thailand posting its first annual profit since acquisition.

“For Commercial Banking, both Malaysia and Indonesia performed well, although this was tempered by higher provisions in Singapore and Thailand.

“Wholesale Banking recorded a commendable 11.3 per cent growth in PBT, with strict cost controls and declining provisions.

“The disciplined recalibration of our business under T18 has strengthened the group’s foundation to help us negotiate the unexpected challenges of 2016.

“This is reflected in our key financials and we remain on track to achieve most of our T18 targets by 2018,” he added.

On the group’s outlook, CIMB is optimistic for 2017, on the back of sustainable loan growth, continued cost controls and expected improvement in provisions.

“Our T18 Strategy will see the Consumer Banking proposition in Malaysia and Indonesia driven by steady growth with a focus on digital offerings. Our Wholesale and Commercial Banking operations are expected to benefit from on-going efforts and improved processes.

“In continuing to implement the T18 Strategy in 2017, we will further embed 5C’s – capital, cost, culture, customer experience and compliance – across all our T18 programmes as we believe the fulfilment of these goals will ensure a stronger, more resilient CIMB for the years ahead.

“We will continue to instill cost discipline across all businesses to achieve our T18 target CIR of 50 per cent by end-2018. With our refreshed group brand promise just recently launched based on the theme ‘Forward’, we are also determined to enhance our Customer Experience, to help cement CIMB’s position as a leading Asean universal bank,” concluded Tengku Zafrul.