Develop country based on Islamic principles, says King Salman

KUALA LUMPUR: Visiting King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia delivered an important message yesterday to students – develop the country based on Islamic principles, observe moderation in preaching in a multiracial and multireligious nation and practise the way of Islam that is full of mercy and compassion.

The King delivered this message to Malaysian students and former students of universities in Saudi Arabia.

His Majesty reportedly delivered the message in Arabic when he met these students and Saudi Arabian students studying in the country, at a hotel here.

Saudi Arabian Alumni Association president Jaafar Salleh said King Salman, who is the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, advised that Malaysian students to help develop the country based on Islamic principles and put into practice the knowledge gained for the advancement of the Muslim community in Malaysia.

“In a world full of challenges, we as the alumni will strive to disseminate the message through missionary efforts for the perpetuity of Islam,” said Jaafar.

Datuk Dr Abdul Basit, lecturer at the Sultan Ismail Petra International Islamic College based in Kota Bharu, said he would foster the message to continue practising in daily life the way of Islam that was full of mercy and compassion.

Abdul Basit, who is a former student of the Islamic University of Madinah, said he was grateful to have received sponsorship from the Saudi Arabian government for his studies from 1988 to 2006 when he received his doctorate in Syariah.

“At the meeting today, King Salman advised us to observe moderation in preaching, especially in a multiracial and multireligious country,” he said.

Jaafar said King Salman advised Saudi Arabian students in Malaysia to acquire knowledge that could be used to develop their own country.

“We are grateful and appreciate the contribution of the Saudi Arabian government which financed us in terms of scholarship, living expenses, board and lodging, and return air ticket,” he said.

King Salman is on a four-day state visit to Malaysia from Sunday at the invitation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V. — Bernama