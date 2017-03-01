Family Well-Being Index at moderate level in 2016

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Family Well-Being Index (FWI) is at a moderate level of 7.33 out of the maximum scale of 10 in 2016, according to Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

She said the Family, Role of Religious and Spiritual Practice domain scored the highest of the eight domains of the FWI 2016 at 8.04, which is categorised in high level.

The seven other domains are Family Safety with a score of 7.96, Family Relationship (7.90), Family and Community Engagement (7.84), Family Health (7.18), Family Economic (7.05), Family and Communication Technology (6.38), and Housing and Environment (6.24), she said.

“The FWI survey once in every three to five years should be implemented so that it can be used as an important guidance and input for policy makers, as well as programme planners and managers to assess the level of family well-being in Malaysia and to formulate more effective strategies and programmes which are right on target.”

Rohani said this at the launch of the Malaysian FWI report 2016 at the Malaysian Global Innovation And Creativity Centre (MAGIC) here yesterday.

Rohani said in a bid to improve the current moderate level of FWI, the ministry, through the National Population and Family Development Board, had implemented the Family and Community Empowerment (FACE) Programme on 14 selected communities across the country last year.

“The FACE Programme, which was built based on FWI domains and indicators, should be expanded to other communities.

“We will work with other agencies and communities in order to implement this programme and to achieve family well-being,” she added. — Bernama