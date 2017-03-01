Hun Sen says he and Trump object to ‘anarchic’ media

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen has expressed sympathy for US President Donald Trump’s antipathy towards the media, saying both he and Trump saw the media as stirring anarchy.

Hun Sen, whose rule of more than 30 years has been marked by accusations of human rights abuses and corruption, said Cambodian journalists who reported on human rights could undermine national security.

“Donald Trump understands that they are an anarchic group,” Hun Sen said of journalists at an event on Monday, in comments later posted on his Facebook page.

Hun Sen had said before the US election in November that he hoped Trump would win as he would be good for world peace.

Political tension has been increasing in Cambodia in recent months as opponents of Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge

guerrilla, accuse him of unfair manoeuvring to maintain his grip on power in local elections in June and a general election next year. He has warned that an opposition election win could lead to the return of civil war.

He has long dismissed Western concerns about human rights, democracy and corruption.

Last week, the US embassy said it was deeply concerned about legislation introduced by Hun Sen’s ruling party to make it easier for the government to dissolve political parties, saying it restricted freedom of expression and legitimate political activity. — Reuters