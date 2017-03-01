IGP: Police vigilant against activities detrimental to national security

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are constantly monitoring and taking pre-emptive measures to ensure that Malaysia is not used to carry out activities detrimental to national security, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said yesterday.

“We have also taken all necessary actions to comply with international regulations with regard to related sanctions,” he said in a statement.

Khalid was responding to an international media news report quoting a United Nations report as saying that a front company called Glocom run by North Korean intelligence agents in Kuala Lumpur sells battlefied radio equipment in violation of UN sanctions.

The news report also said that no company by that name exists in Malaysia, and Khalid confirmed this.

However, he said, the police were aware of the existence of two companies — International Global System and International Golden Services — allegedly connected to ‘Glocom’.

The media report stated that a website, glocom.com.my, was registered by International Global System in 2009 while International Golden Services was listed as the contact point on the website.

It said the two companies were controlled by North Korean shareholders and directors.

Khalid said the two companies are in the process of being struck off.

International Global System Sdn Bhd, registered in 2005, has stated its nature of business as multimedia and electronics and general trading.

International Golden Services Sdn Bhd was registered in 2012 and has stated its nature of business as information technology and telecommunication technology products, as well as a solutions provider. — Bernama