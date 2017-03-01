JAIP raids dirty chicken slaughterhouse

KUANTAN: The Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) raided a filty chicken slaughtering premises located in an oil palm plantation at Jalan Kuantan-Segamat here today.

JAIP assistant director Badaruddin Ahmad Bustami said the premises was believed to be operating for eight years without a slaughtering license from JAIP.

“An inspection found all workers involved in chicken slaughtering did not have JAIP certificates and the factory has been operating without the supervision of JAIP.

“We have conducted operation at the premises several times during its operation. They have submitted an application to JAIP but was not approved as it failed to pass the test and standards required,” he told reporters here today.

Badaruddin said JAIP made another raid on the premises at 3 am today with seven officers after receiving complaints from the people.

He said an inspection found the cleanliness at the premises was very bad as rotten chicken were kept in the same freezer with slaughtered chicken.

Apart from that, the slaughtering equipment was found not washed and managed properly at the premises believed to be supplying chicken to the surrounding areas in the district, he said.

Badaruddin said for the time being, JAIP could only advise the factory owner and manager as they were not holding halal certificate and hoped the agencies involved would take action.

“We are advising consumers to be careful when buying chicken in the market and make sure chicken suppliers have halal certificates so that slaughering is carried out according to Syariah laws and assured of cleanliness,” he said. -Bernama