London-based firm conducts valuation of Felda assets

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has appointed a London-based firm to carry out valuation of its assets and properties in the UK capital.

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said the accredited firm was now in the initial stage of conducting the valuation of Felda assets which had been earmarked for sale as announced recently.

“Once the valuation is done, the sale of the assets will be done via open tender which will be announced later.”

He said this to reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Felda and Open University Malaysia (OUM) here yesterday.

Prior to this, Shahrir was reported as saying that the Felda board had agreed to sell off its overseas assets to sustain socio-economic activities for its settlers.

Meanwhile, Felda Deputy General Manager for Community Development Anuar Malek said the MoU signed with OUM would see the university offering places to Felda staff and its settler consultants to pursue a degree in communications.

He said the four-year degree programme would also offer a special course on Felda, including its history, organisational structure and social responsibilities.

Through the collaboration, OUM would also offer a 10 per cent discount in tuition fees for students who signed up for the course.

Scholarships totalling RM1 million will also be given by the university to eligible students. — Bernama