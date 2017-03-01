OceanMight strives to be top tier fabricator in Malaysia

Abang Johari (third right) giving a thumbs up while signing the plaque to mark OceanMight’s milestone achievement for one million manhours without lost time injury at the company’s fabrication yard yesterday. Also seen from left are Anwarrudin, Dr. Sim, Kho, Dr Hazland and Pok Tong. — Photo by Jeffrey Mostapa.

KUCHING: OceanMight Sdn Bhd (OceanMight) aims to become a top tier major fabricator for the oil and gas (O&G) industry in Malaysia.

The company, which is the O&G unit of KKB Engineering Bhd (KKB) was granted a Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) major fabrication licence in early 2013.

At present, OceanMight is one of two major Petronas licensed fabricators in Sarawak.

OceanMight’s director Datuk Anwarrudin Osman said since being granted the Petronas licence, OceanMight’s ambition is to be one of the top tier major fabricators in Malaysia for O&G, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC), engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) works in years to come.

“OceanMight is one of only two major Petronas Licensed Fabricators in Sarawak and one of only seven throughout Malaysia,” he said in his speech to celebrate OceanMight’s milestone achievement of one million manhours without LTI at its Muara Tebas Land District fabrication yard yesterday.

Amongst those present at the event were Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Respol’s vice president and country manager Rob Mills, Petronas vice president (Group Project Delivery) Zakaria Kasah, State Planning Unit director Datu Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Hipni, KKB Group’s managing director Datuk Kho Kak Beng, KKB Group’s executive director Kho Pok Tong and management and staff of KKB and OceanMight.

“Since its inception, the 70 acre yard and purpose built facilities has aggressively evolved into a modern, state of the art and automated facilities recognised by Petronas and other oil majors,” he added.

“We hope that with the safety achievement of one million manhours without any lost time injury (LTI) today (yesterday) demonstrated by our sound execution of the projects so

“This argurs well with the aspiration the state government has for an increased involvement by Sarawak companies in the O&G sector and our direct participation and further contribution to Sarawak’s social and economic development.”

Anwarrudin shared that the EPC Kinabalu Wellhead Redevelopment Project is one of the two projects undertaken by OceanMight which was awarded by Repsol Oil and Gas Sdn Bhd (Repsol). The other project is the EPC Bunga Pakma Wellhead Platform.

The EPC Kinabalu Wellhead Redevelopment Project was awarded to OceanMight back in September 2015, while the mechanical completion dates for the jacket was scheduled in April, thereafter topside and bridge in May respectively.

Anwarrudin opined that the load-outs for all structures and facility module were on track for completion by May 2017.

“So far, we have achieved over 80 per cent progress and is well on track to achieve the mechanical completion date and load out dates,” he said.

In the meantime, Anwarrudin shared that the Kinabalu Wellhead Platform will be positioned within the Kinabalu Field located 55km West-Northwest of Labuan at water depth of approximately 54 metres.

It will be bridge-linked to an existing Kinabalu platform.

He believed the platform would contribute to a combined production of 15,000 barrels of oil per day and non associated gas of 30 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) for Kinabalu Field.

In executing the project, OceanMight currently employs over 1,000 workforce comprising project management personnel, experienced and skilled engineers, supervisors, skilled workers such as welders, fitters and semi-skilled workers such as helpers.