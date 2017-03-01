Over 60 teams vie for Utusan Borneo Futsal Cup

KUCHING: Petra Giant A emerged champion at the Utusan Borneo Futsal Championship after beating Kassika CF 1-0.

The final match played at Coneli Futsal Centre, Matang on Sunday saw the champions and runners-up receiving cash prizes of RM2,500 and RM1,800 respectively.

Joint third Petra Giant B and NASA FT walked off with RM1,000 each.

Trophies and medals were also given out.

In the Under-12 category, NAFAS Samarahan edged SK Green Road 1-0 to become champion.

The two teams took home RM1,000 and RM800 respectively.

AXIS Academy A and FSMS Perta FC were joint third.

Prizes were given out by senior managing editor of The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo Francis Chan, Utusan Borneo editor Sulaiman Bujang and Utusan Borneo chief reporter Saibi Gi.

The two-day tournament attracted more than 60 teams.