Repsol eyes offshore exploration blocks

KUCHING: Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia Ltd (Repsol) expressed interest in expanding its exploration and production business in Malaysia by continuing to evaluate the opportunities made available to the group including those in Sarawak.

According to Respol’s vice president and country manager Rob Mills, Repsol’s current operation in Malaysia is located at the PM3 commercial arrangement area which is situated at the Malaysia-Vietnam border.

This commercial arrangement was one of the production sharing contracts (PSC) working in partnership with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

“We also have interest in an exploration block offshore in Sarawak,” he said during OceanMight’s milestone achievement of one million manhours without lost time injury (LTI) at its Muara Tebas Land District fabrication yard yesterday.

“We hope to grow our exploration and production business in Malaysia further by continuing to evaluate the opportunities as they are made available to us including those opportunities in Sarawak.”

Touching on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of wellhead platform for Kinabalu Redevelopment Project in Sabah, Mills shared that the company is currently in the second phase of the redevelopment project. As part of the project, the company has engaged OceanMight to build a 3,700 tonne wellhead rise platform consisting of a jacket and a topside and a 350 tonne bridge that will link the new platform with the existing Kinabalu platform.

The installation of the new facility is expected to start in the second quarter of 2017 (2Q17) and will be followed by drilling activity in 3Q17.

He opined that first oil from the new well is expected in September. The company intends to drill up to nine new production well throughout the 2017-2018 period.

Apart from that, Mills stressed that Respol has always highlighted the importance of safety as the work culture in the company due to the working environment in the O&G industry.

“Our number one priority is always the safety of all our people and we continuously strive to zero accident and incident.

“In simple terms, we all have a collective responsibilities to ensure the people who come to work for us will hold them safe to their families and loved ones. This objective can only be achieved through the commitment and collaborative efforts of everyone involved — from the highest level of management to the workforce at the worksite.

“Today, we are here to celebrate the results of such a team effort.”

“So, on behalf of Respol, I would like to express my congratulations and appreciation to Datuk Kho Kak Beng, the whole OceanMight team and all the contractors who are involved in the construction activities here in Kuching for delivering this outstanding safety performance.

“I am confident, all of you will continue to embrace the safe work culture for the remaining of the construction activities. I look foward to celebrating further safety milestones in due course,” he said.