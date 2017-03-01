Rosmah: Expand Puspanita Permata nurseries to all districts

PUTRAJAYA: The setting up of the Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita) Permata nurseries should be expanded to its branches in all districts, Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor said.

She said the presence of the nurseries would definitely provide comfort to the parents, most of whom are civil servants, as it would enable them to stay focus in carrying out their daily tasks without worrying about their children’s safety.

“Besides, it will also enable the parents to check on their children at any time,” Rosmah, who is the national Puspanita patron, said when opening the 35th Puspanita annual general meeting here yesterday.

Rosmah said, at present, there are 31 Puspanita Permata nurseries nationwide and that she truly understood the need for safe and secured childcare centres.

“Study shows that the future of the children depends so much on the early childhood education opportunity they get before reaching the age of four,” she said.

As such, she said during that age, the children should be given quality early education by trained caregivers.

In her speech, Rosmah also reminded women civil servants to give priority to good working practice as it reflected the credibility of public service. — Bernama