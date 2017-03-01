Samalaju Phase 2, higher aluminium prices boost Press Metal in FY16

KUCHING: With Press Metal Bhd’s (Press Metal) financial year 2016 results beating forecasts, analysts are positive on the group’s prospects for first quarter of 2017 (1Q17).

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Press Metal’s profit before tax (PBT) increased by nearly threefold in FY16 from RM232 million to RM689.4 million.

According to the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), Press Metal’s FY16 core net profit (CNP) of RM430 million exceeded the firm’s RM343 million forecast on the back of higher aluminium prices and better-than-expected margins following the ramp-up of its Samalaju Phase 2 plant.

A fourth interim dividend of two sen was announced for FY16 dividend per share (DPS) of 8.5 sen, exceeding the research arm’s seven sen forecast.

Kenanga Research remained optimistic on the group’s prospects in 1Q17 as aluminium prices have continued rising to a year to date (YTD) average of US$1,818 per metric tonne (MT).

“Meanwhile, management noted the positive sentiment for commodities thanks to fiscal stimulus from China and potential limits on Chinese smelting activity in the winter,” the research arm said in a note yesterday.

Looking ahead, Kenanga Research is confident on long-term margin expansion on continued measures to improve cost efficiency (i.e. Samalaju Port, scheduled for 2Q17) and streamline raw material sources.

The research arm noted that top-line should continue to see growth on increased share of high-value alloy production.

“Meanwhile, structural advantages such as lower-than-average electricity cost and pioneer tax benefits should ensure above-average production cost structure compared to other global players,” it added.

Kenanga Research thus revised up its FY17E CNP by 15 per cent as the research arm updated its margin assumptions to reflect improved production efficiency due to better utilisation and cost synergies with the opening of new port facilities.

The research arm also introduced FY18E CNP of RM658 million which implied year on year (y-o-y) earnings growth of 11 per cent.

All in, Kenanga Research maintained ‘outperform’ on Press Metal with a higher target price of RM2.60 per share, from RM2.15 per share previously, based on unchanged Fwd. price earnings ratio (PER) of 16-fold as the research arm rolled forward its valuation base year to average FY17-18E for applied earnings per share of 16.2 sen.

“We remain positive on Press Metal as short-term prospects are bright on higher aluminium prices, while long-term earnings should be sustained by efficiency improvements and highly competitive cost structure against its global peers,” the research arm said.