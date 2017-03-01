Samsung heir indicted for bribery, embezzlement

SEOUL: The heir to the Samsung empire and four other top executives were indicted yesterday on multiple charges including bribery and embezzlement, South Korean prosecutors said in the latest blow to the world’s biggest smartphone maker.

The presentation of formal charges against Lee Jae-Yong and his colleagues makes them almost certain to face trial, casting new uncertainty over South Korea’s biggest business group as it seeks to recover from a humiliating recall.

As well as charges of bribery, embezzlement and hiding assets overseas.

Three of the five men – but not Lee, the vice-chairman of flagship subsidiary Samsung Electronics – resigned their positions, the conglomerate said.

The group said it was “dismantling” its Future Strategy Office, the coordinating body that oversees major decisions such as acquisitions or entering new business.

The tech giant, whose group revenues are equivalent to a fifth of the country’s GDP, is struggling to recover from the embarrassing recall crisis over its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone last year. – AFP