Sesco shuts down substations at Ulu Bayong, Sarikei due to rising floodwater

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy, subsidiary of Syarikat Sesco, has temporarily shut down seven substations at Ulu Bayong in Sarikei due to rising floodwater.

Sarawak Energy, in a press statement today, stated that the measure was taken as a safety precaution.

The substations were shutdown at 7.30am, affecting around 200 customers, when floodwater levels rose to three metres following incessant heavy rainfall, cutting access to facilities.

Working closely with Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Sesco’s technical team in Sarikei is on alert and monitoring the flood situation.

Supply to the affected area, according to the statement, will only be restored once floodwater recedes and deemed safe to do so.

In the interest of public safety, Sesco will switch off supply to affected substations without notice in a flood situation or if water reaches danger levels.

Customers may seek more information by calling Sarawak Energy’s Customer Care Centre at 1300 88 3311, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or download SEB Cares mobile app.