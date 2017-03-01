SMK Sacred Heart the nation’s best school in STPM examination

The top students in a photocall with the board of management. David Teo

SIBU: SMK Sacred Heart is the nation’s best school in last year’s STPM, the results of which were released yesterday.

Its principal David Teo received the award from Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The school had 137 candidates sitting for the exam, 10 obtained straight A’s while 68 scored at least 2A’s. The passing rate is 100 per cent and the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) is 3.36.

“Last year, we were No. 1 in the state and this year we are again the nation’s No. 1,” Form 6 senior assistant Lai May Ging told a press conference yesterday afternoon.

Of the 10 straight A scorers, six were in the science stream. They were Chris Lau Jing Sheng, Chua Moh Lin, Daniel Wong Chiew Yik, Jerry Tham Jia Xing, Jill Wang Jih Huang and Wong Bai Siong.

The other four from the art stream were Dominic Song Hua Hieng, Elli Ngu Sir Ging, Feroweena Kidin and Foo Wen Teck.

“We were able to come up with such an encouraging performance through close cooperation between the teachers, students, parent-teacher association, Old Boys Association and all those who have contributed in one way or another to make the school click,” Lai said.

Last year, the school produced two students with straight A’s and 16 students with 4A’s and CGPA of 3.16.

Meanwhile, a member of the school management board, Robert Lau Hui Yew, exhorted the students to always be humble.

“You have to be humble and no matter how much you achieve and how many millions you will make working as doctors or engineers, at the end of the day, always remember your family and your school that have nurtured you into what you are.

“The school may be more than 100 years old and you are just part of this old story. Always remember to come back and serve the school,” he said.

Meanwhile, SMK Chung Hua produced three students with straight 4A’s in the same exam.

They were Karen Soh Gin Jea, Lau Sie Zing and Ada Wong Chu Wen.

Three other outstanding ones are Joyce Lau who scored 3A’s and 1A while Liong Xue Jin and Diana Abdullah scored 3A’s and 1B.

The school had 51 candidates. The passing rate is 100 per cent with CGPA of 3.17.