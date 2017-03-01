Stronger protection for whistle blowers needed, says TI-M

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 50 per cent of Malaysians responding to the 2017 Global Corruption Barometer survey felt personally obliged to report corruption when they witness it.

And 23 per cent admit to giving bribes to access public services, according to Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M).

Presenting the findings of the survey here today, TI-M president Datuk Akhbar Satar called for ‘stronger’ whistleblower protection as a way to make the public more ready to report corruption and speak up against it.

“Many people are afraid of the negative consequences of blowing the whistle on graft, and indeed this seems justified as approximately 16 per cent of the respondents report suffering retaliation or other negative consequences as a result of reporting corruption,” he told a press conference.

The survey, which was included in the General Corruption Barometer for Asia Pacific, was conducted among 1,009 respondents in the country between September and December last year. Akhbar said the bribe takers included the police. “The others were involved in the registry/permit/identity services and medical or health services,” he added.

Thirty-nine per cent of the bribe payers were 35 years old and below. On a positive note, he said the study revealed that 55 per cent of Malaysians felt that they could make a difference in the fight against corruption and 48 per cent would still report a case even if they have to spend a day in court to give evidence.

Other countries involved in the survey of public perception of corruption and government effectiveness in tackling corruption were Australia, South Korea, Japan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, India, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Mongolia. — Bernama