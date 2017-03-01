Trans Borneo Expedition all geared up for 860km road trip to promote biodiesel

BINTULU: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) will hold the Trans Borneo Expedition aimed at promoting the use of biodiesel fuel from today to March 5.

The expedition aims to create awareness on the existence of the biodiesel programme here in the state, as well as to promote the product to consumers at large.

It is claimed that the B10 biodiesel fuel, due to its cleaner fuel production, could reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sulphur.

Hence, its expedition tagline “Go Green. Drive Cleaner. B10 Diesel Reduces Carbon Emission and Sulphur.”

The journey will cover some 860km drive as it makes its way from Belaga, Sarawak to Kundasang, Sabah using a fleet of 12 4×4 vehicles over the course of five days.

Taking part in the expedition are members of the media from Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Datuk Nasrun Datu Mansor is scheduled to flag off the expedition tomorrow (March 2) in Belaga.

B10 biodiesel fuel is a blend of 10 per cent palm methyl ester (PME) and 90 per cent conventional diesel.