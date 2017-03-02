Analysts maintain estimates for Vivocom despite earnings below expectations

KUCHING: Despite Vivocom International Holdings Bhd’s (Vivocom) financial year 2016 (FY16) earnings having come in below expectations, analysts are leaving earnings estimates intact.

As per the group’s filing on Bursa Malaysia, Vivocom’s profit before tax for the current year to date ended December 31, 2016 amounted to RM82.58 million, compared to the previous year’s RM12.95 million.

According to the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), Vivocom’s FY16 earnings of RM53.9 million came below estimates.

Vivocom’s net profit accounted for 74.5 per cent of both MIDF Research’s and consensus’ full-year forecasts.

“The deviation was due to higher mobilisation cost, administration expenses and finance cost from expanding orderbook,” it said.

MIDF Research made no changes to its forward assumptions as the research arm believed FY17/FY18 could be better years as Vivocom recognises the group’s orderbook billings.

The research arm has however noted that key execution risk remains a factor to watch.

“Notably, Vivocom maintained high profit margin of 14.7 per cent in FY16, but consistent margin profile remains a challenge in FY17 as Vivocom is focusing its effort on affordable housing projects which attract lower margin,” it said.

All in, MIDF Research reaffirmed its ‘buy’ recommendation with target price of RM0.40 per share based on discounted cash flow (DCF) with weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 7.4 per cent.