Aramco’s Malaysia deal gives Saudis upper hand in fight for Asia oil share

SINGAPORE/KHOBAR: Top global oil exporter Saudi Arabia broke from the pack in the race to lock up Asian market share, after agreeing to pump US$7 billion into a refinery-petrochemical complex in Malaysia, analysts said.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco’s investment into Malaysia’s RAPID project will secure an outlet for its crude oil for at least two decades and beef up its downstream portfolio, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) next year.

The competition in Asia among producers, including Russia and other Middle Eastern suppliers such as Iraq, Kuwait and Iran, is sharp. Asia’s growing oil demand provides the only home for the producers’ output, especially as they have lost market share in the United States to rising domestic shale oil production.

Buying a share of a large oil refinery with a promise to provide crude is a time-tested producer tactic for locking up customers. Russia, the world’s largest oil producer, has bought a major stake in India’s Essar refinery and plans to build one in Indonesia with state-owned Pertamina.

“The investment is wise as it ensures Saudi can increase its market share in Asia, at a time when rising US shale oil is displacing Saudi oil from the U.S. market,” Gordon Kwan, Nomura’s head of Asia oil and gas research said.

“Being a shareholder of a refinery will give Aramco the upper hand, when competing with other OPEC countries such as Iran and Iraq, all targeting more oil sales into Asia.”