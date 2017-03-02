Bike thief gets a dose of street justice

KUCHING: A local man was on the receiving end of some street justice after he was caught trying to steal a motorcycle together with three others yesterday.

The incident took place around 6pm at a commercial centre in Jalan Tun Jugah when several members of the public spotted four men acting in a suspicious manner next to a parked motorcycle.

After noticing the quartet were trying to steal the machine, the group shouted at the suspects and gave chase as they took off on foot.

While three of the suspects managed to escape, the fourth man – a 29-year-old from Petra Jaya – was caught by the public and subsequently beaten up.

Police personnel rushed to the scene upon being notified of the incident and called for an ambulance to send the injured suspect to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai confirmed receiving a report of the incident when contacted yesterday, saying police were investigating the matter to identify the accomplices who fled the scene.