DNN against amendment to Act 355 – Henry Wan

Churchill Edward, reporters@theborneopost.com
KUCHING: Dayak NGOs Network (DNN) comprising members from 32 Dayak NGOs throughout the state has expressed their strongest objection against the Bill to amend the Syariah Courts Act 355.

Its spokesman Henry Wan said it could pave the way for the implementation of hudud, which was never part of the agreement when the Federation of Malaysia was formed.

“(The amendment) could pave a way to a two-legal system, thus segregating our plural society via religious belief and is clearly against the Federal Constitution of which this nation was founded upon,” Henry said through a press statement today.

“We (DNN) don’t see Hadi’s Bill as serving the cause of justice to impose such heavy punishment on our Muslims citizenry, while similar infringements will not be prosecuted in civil court.

“We echo the conscience of many that as much as we don’t want non-Muslims to be subjected to such cruel and unusual punishment, we cannot in good conscience allow the same to befall Muslims,” he said, referring to Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s stand.

Henry opined that Hadi’s “narrow and self centered insistence” was not the right formula forward for the federation.

In fact it only serves to divide the nation further and one that would eventually pave the way for a separation, he insisted.

“We have studied and taken note of the voices of fellow Malaysians including Muslims who opposed the proposed amendment. We want to put it on record that we too share their position,” he said.

Hadi’s Private Member’s Bill seeking an amendment to the Syariah Courts Act (Criminal Jurisdiction Act 1965) or commonly known as Act 355 is on the agenda of the upcoming parliamentary session on March 7.

However, it is believed that Hadi would not be the one proposing it.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamadi has announced that it would be tabled as a government bill.

Act 355 (or Hadi’s Bill) is seeking amendments to Act 355 to enhance the punishment meted out by the Syariah Court.

The Bill has proposed to increase the jail term from the present maximum three years to 30 years; fine of RM5,000 to RM100,000 and the present maximum six lashes to 100 lashes.

The Kelantan State Legislative Assembly passed an amendment to Kelantan’s Syariah Criminal Code 1993 in 2015 but it could not be enforced due to Act 355.

 

