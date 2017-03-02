DPM warns N. Korean diplomats not to accuse M’sia of conspiracy

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today warned North Korean diplomats against accusing Malaysia of conspiring with organisations or other countries in the murder of a North Korean man on Feb 13.

Referring to the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Zahid said the high profile case requires careful attention in terms of investigation considering the relations between both countries.

Zahid, who is also the Home Minister said as diplomats, they should be aware of whether for diplomatic or communication reasons, that accusing Malaysia of conspiring with other countries in this issue is not good for relations between Malaysia and North Korea.

“The North Korean diplomats who are either here or in international organisations should not consider Malaysia like the countries which they have bullied,” he told a press conference after attending the ministry’s Excellent Service Award ceremony here, today.

Zahid also said that the North Korean high-level delegation who arrived here met with Foreign Ministry officials on Monday.

Without going into details of the discussion, he said there was no need for the delegation to met with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

The delegation came to claim the body in question and discuss the detention of Ri Jong-Chol, a North Korean citizen. – Bernama