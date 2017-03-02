Explore education options with MMS at BPIEF

KUCHING: Market Management Services Sdn Bhd (MMS) is set to participate in the eight edition of Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF).

Held at Vivacity Megamall from 10am to 7pm from March 11 to 12, BPIEF 2017 will feature some 50 exhibitors with 75 booths confirmed and 8,000 visitors expected.

During the two-day event, students are advised to bring their forecast or school results to seek advice or to apply for further studies when visiting the MMS booth.

Since 1987, MMS—also known as MMS Education Placement Centre—has provided free professional advice and support to students and parents in every aspect of further education both at home and abroad.

Students will be guided through the process of choosing the right course, application, scholarship application, accommodation, obtaining student visa and pre-departure briefing.

MMS represents highly regarded institutions in Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, UK, USA and other countries.

It represents wide range of universities from the Australian Group of Eight universities to Russell Group universities in the UK and all the universities across New Zealand.

Depending on budget, students may opt to study in Malaysia with options of twinning or credit transfer to preferred universities overseas.

From high schools to Foundation, Diploma, Bachelors to Masters and PhD programmes, MMS’ experienced counsellors can assist students to map the right pathway, providing them with the advice that they need to make a wise choice.

For more information, students and parents may visit MMS Education Placement Centre located at No. 32, 33 & 34, 1st Floor, Block E, Taman Sri Sarawak Mall, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman 93100 Kuching (opposite Hilton Kuching).

Please contact MMS for any enquiries on 082-246795/ 012-8089112. ‘Like’ them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mms.eastmalaysia