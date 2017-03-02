Foreign woman in suicide jump saved by canvas

The woman jumping from the three-storey building at Utama Jaya in Labuan in a suicide attempt yesterday. Fire and Rescue personnel manage to catch the woman with a canvas.

LABUAN: Fire and Rescue Department personnel saved a Filipina when she jumped from a three-storey building in a suicide attempt at Utama Jaya, Jalan Kemajuan, here yesterday.

The victim, in her 20s and believed to be working as a guest relations officer (GRO) of an entertainment outlet, was seen acting strangely outside the veranda of a third floor building around 12.30pm.

Bystanders immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Department whose personnel arrived at the scene shortly.

As an officer tried to persuade the woman from jumping, other personnel immediately set up a huge canvas to catch her fall.

It was learnt that just minutes after the canvas was set up, the woman jumped from the building and landed on the canvas.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department officer Zainal Madasin said a distress call was received at 12.36pm and 11 fire-fighters were dispatched to the scene.

“The woman only sustained minor injuries on her legs and was taken to hospital,” he said.